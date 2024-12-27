Assam CM condoles death of ex-PM Dr. Manmohan Singh

Guwahati, Dec 27 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday expressed condolence over the passing away of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who died in Delhi at the age of 92.

Taking to X, Sarma wrote: "I have had the privilege of knowing Dr Manmohan Singh ji since 1991, when he was first elected to the Rajya Sabha from Assam- a state he represented for 28 years. Dr Sahab embodied humility and never surrendered to the trappings of power. In all my interactions with him, his simplicity and decency combined with his intellectual prowess always stood out.

"During his tenure as Prime Minister, I have had the opportunity to interact with him on several occasions regarding issues pertaining to Assam, and he always gave us a patient hearing and displayed a strong conviction towards social issues. Coming from humble origins in a post partition India, he served the nation in several distinguished positions."

Sarma further said: "A generation of Indians will always remember his pivotal role in ushering a free market economy and ending decades of regressive socialist policies. In his demise the nation has lost a great patriot, an exceptional scholar, an unconventional politician and a fine statesman. My deepest condolences to Gursharan Madam, his family and well wishers. Om Shanti."

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, renowned economist and architect of India’s economic reforms, passed away on Thursday at the age of 92. He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi following a deterioration in his health.

The news of Dr. Singh's death has been confirmed by the AIIMS in a statement that read: "With profound grief, we inform the demise of former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh aged 92. He was being treated for age related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home on December 26. Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the medical emergency at AIIMS. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9.51 p.m."

Dr. Singh, who served as country’s Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, was known for his transformative role in steering India’s economy through a period of significant liberalisation.

His tenure is often credited for initiating major economic reforms in 1991 when he was the finance minister, which helped modernise India's economy and integrate it into the global market.

A man of humility and intellect, Dr. Singh was a respected figure both in India and globally. Under his leadership, India saw consistent economic growth, reducing poverty and strengthening the country’s position on the world stage.

