Assam CM condoles death of veteran sculptor Ram Sutar

Guwahati, Dec 18 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday expressed deep grief over the passing away of veteran sculptor and Padma Bhushan awardee Ram Sutar, describing his death as an irreparable loss to the nation and the world of art.

In a post on X, Sarma said the state was privileged to have Ram Sutar sculpt the grand statue of Lachit Barphukan and the soon-to-be-unveiled statue of Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi in Guwahati.

The Chief Minister noted that Sutar’s personal involvement in giving shape and soul to the statues of Assam’s iconic heroes from two different eras reflected not only his extraordinary range but also his unmatched craftsmanship.

“In his passing away, the nation has truly lost an artist par excellence,” Sarma said, adding that his thoughts and prayers were with the bereaved family in this hour of grief.

Ram Sutar was regarded as one of India’s most celebrated sculptors, whose work left an indelible imprint on the country’s public art and monumental heritage.

Born into a modest family, Sutar’s journey from humble beginnings to becoming a globally respected sculptor was marked by dedication, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

Trained at the Sir J.J. School of Art in Mumbai, he went on to redefine monumental sculpture in India through works that combined realism, emotion, and historical depth.

Over a distinguished career spanning several decades, Ram Sutar created iconic statues of national leaders and historical figures that stand across India and abroad. His creations include statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, B.R. Ambedkar, and several other eminent personalities, earning him widespread acclaim.

He was also the chief sculptor behind the Statue of Unity, the world’s tallest statue, which stands as a testament to his artistic vision and engineering precision.

Awarded the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan, Ram Sutar’s contributions transcended art, shaping how generations visually connect with India’s history and heroes.

In Assam, his works on Lachit Barphukan and Gopinath Bardoloi have been hailed as powerful symbols of courage, leadership, and identity.

As tributes poured in from across the country, leaders, artists, and citizens alike remembered Ram Sutar not only as a master sculptor but as a creator who breathed life into stone and bronze, leaving behind a legacy that will endure for generations.

