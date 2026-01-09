Assam CM criticises Bengal CM Banerjee's behaviour during ED raid

Guwahati, Jan 9 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday strongly criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress supremo over her conduct during and after the recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid at the Kolkata office of political consultancy firm I-PAC, as a legal confrontation between the Trinamool Congress and the Centre is set to unfold on January 14.

Reacting to the developments, CM Sarma said CM Banerjee’s behaviour at the site of the ED action raised serious concerns about propriety and constitutional conduct.

“The way she behaves, her conduct at the crime scene, the manner in which she took away official files, and the use of inappropriate language against the Union Home Minister are deeply concerning,” the Assam Chief Minister stated.

Sarma further remarked that such actions by a serving Chief Minister could undermine public faith in democratic institutions.

“This kind of conduct is likely to erode public respect for her office. I do not wish to comment further, but it is truly unfortunate if a Chief Minister resorts to confiscating files and allegedly detaining individuals. This goes far beyond what is acceptable in a constitutional democracy,” he said.

The controversy follows ED searches at I-PAC’s Kolkata office in connection with an ongoing investigation, after which CM Banerjee personally visited the premises.

She accused the central agency of acting at the behest of the Union government and alleged that the raids were politically-motivated.

The Trinamool has since linked the ED action to what it termed a pattern of misuse of central agencies to harass Opposition leaders and parties.

CM Banerjee’s party approached the court on Thursday, challenging the legality of the raid and the conduct of central agencies.

The court battle between the Trinamool-led West Bengal government and the Centre is expected soon.

Meanwhile, the ED has maintained that its actions are strictly in accordance with the law and based on evidence, reiterating that investigations are carried out independently and without political interference.

The central probe agency had also approached the Calcutta High Court seeking an FIR against CM Mamata Banerjee.

However, the Calcutta High Court on Friday turned down the ED's plea for an urgent hearing of the case.

The ED approached the Bench headed by acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul with the plea for an urgent hearing after the hearing at the single-judge Bench of Justice Suvra Ghosh earlier in the day could not happen because of an excessive crowd within the courtroom at the time of the beginning of the hearing.

With Justice Ghosh leaving the courtroom, the next date of hearing was scheduled on January 14.

