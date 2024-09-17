Assam CM donates blood to mark PM Modi's birthday

Guwahati, Sep 17 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma donated blood at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 74th birthday.

Interacting with media at the hospital, Sarma described the Prime Minister's life struggles as a source of inspiration for the people of the country.

The Chief Minister emphasised that Prime Minister Modi’s journey -- from his humble beginnings to his role in elevating India to a position of global prominence -- embodies a dream, resolve, and an unyielding quest.

He expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Modi and highlighted that the BJP members observe this day as a 'day of service'. In this spirit, he referred to the blood donation drive as a modest yet meaningful effort to support those in need.

He also thanked Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah and party workers for participating in the blood donation drive.

Sarma further mentioned about Prime Minister Modi's vision of making India a developed nation by 2047.

“The Prime Minister has seen a dream of making our country a developed nation by 2047 when India will be celebrating 100 years of its independence. I believe that PM Modi has helped us to think about this dream and every BJP worker must make an aim to fulfil the Prime Minister’s aspiration,” he said.

During the event, Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania; Commissioner & Secretary, Medical Education & Research, Dr Siddharth Singh; Director of Medical Education, Dr Anup Kumar Barman; Principal of Gauhati Medical College, Dr Achyut Chandra Baishya; Superintendent of Gauhati Medical College & Hospital, Dr Abhijit Sarma; and other senior medical officers were also present.

