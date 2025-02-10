Assam CM embarks on two-day visit to Singapore for investment summit

Guwahati, Feb 10 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday embarked on a two-day visit to Singapore to promote the upcoming investment summit in the state -- Advantage Assam -- which is scheduled to take place on February 25 and 26.

Sarma is set to meet the top industry players in Singapore and he will showcase Assam’s potential to become a hub for investments.

“I will be in Singapore for the next two days to promote Advantage Assam, highlighting the state’s growing potential in sectors such as semiconductors, deep technology, infrastructure, and manufacturing. We will host a roadshow and hold one-on-one meetings with industry leaders to explore strategic collaborations and investment opportunities. A key focus will be on positioning Assam as an emerging hub for advanced industries and innovation,” the Assam CM had posted on X on Sunday.

The Chief Minister earlier went to South Korea and Japan and had a series of meetings with the investors. He has invited them to attend the Advantage Assam summit.

Sarma also said that this summit will bring more investments in the state. He mentioned that more government jobs and entrepreneurship support will be provided to the people of the state.

According to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the event would highlight the traditional Jhumur dance of the tea tribe clans.

Sarma said, “This summit is a platform to showcase Assam's rich traditions to a global audience in addition to attracting investors.”

A spectacular Jhumur dance performance with more than 7,500 dancers and artists will be part of the event. It will be an extraordinary show, the CM said.

The preparations are underway for this cultural event. The Chief Minister said, “Perfect execution will be ensured by master training workshops, constituency-level sessions, district-level performances, and final rehearsals in Guwahati.”

