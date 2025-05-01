Assam CM extends wishes on statehood day of Maharashtra and Gujarat

Guwahati, May 1 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday extended his wishes on the foundation day of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Taking to X, CM Sarma wrote, "Best wishes to the people of Maharashtra & Gujarat on their Statehood Day. Both the States have a glorious history and unique cultures which light up our Western shores and are an important part in driving forward the goal of a Viksit Bharat."

Maharashtra Day, also known as 'Maharashtra Din', is a state holiday celebrated annually on May 1. It marks the formation of Maharashtra in 1960, following the division of the former Bombay State.

This day is observed with parades, political speeches, and a range of public and private events that celebrate Maharashtra's rich culture, history, and traditions.

The day honours the creation of a state for Marathi-speaking people. The foundation for state reorganisation in India was laid by the 'State Reorganisation Act' of 1956, which redefined state boundaries based on linguistic demographics.

Despite this, the newly formed Bombay State included regions where multiple languages were spoken - such as Marathi, Gujarati, Kutchi, and Konkani.

In response, the 'Samyukta Maharashtra Samiti' led a movement advocating for the separation of the state into two linguistic regions: one primarily Marathi and Konkani-speaking, and the other Gujarati and Kutchi-speaking. As a result of this movement, the Bombay Reorganisation Act of 1960 was passed by the Parliament of India on April 25, 1960. This act officially came into effect on May 1, 1960, leading to the creation of the two states of Maharashtra and Gujarat - a milestone commemorated every year as Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Day, respectively.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Day, also known as 'Sthapana Divas', is celebrated annually on May 1 to commemorate the formation of the state of Gujarat in 1960. This significant event occurred following the enactment of the Bombay Reorganisation Act, which came into effect on May 1, 1960, leading to the division of the former Bombay State into the two separate states of Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The reorganisation was primarily driven by linguistic and socio-political considerations, aiming to create states that reflected the cultural and language identities of the Gujarati and Marathi speaking populations.

The creation of Gujarat provided a distinct state for the Gujarati-speaking community, enabling the preservation and promotion of their language, culture, and heritage.

Over the decades, Gujarat has emerged as one of India's leading states, known for its economic strength and cultural richness. Gujarat Day is celebrated with enthusiasm across the state.

The day features cultural programmes, competitions, seminars, and artistic performances that highlight Gujarat's vibrant traditions, including its music, dance, literature, and visual arts. Citizens actively participate in flag-hoisting ceremonies, parades, and community gatherings, fostering unity and pride among the people.

The celebration also serves as a moment of reflection - recognising the contributions of individuals in areas such as education, industry, governance, and leadership. Ultimately, Gujarat Day honours the state's journey by celebrating its achievements while emphasising the importance of maintaining a balance between cultural identity and modern development.

