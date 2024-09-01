Assam CM Faces Backlash from NDA Allies Over Namaz Break Cancellation

NDA allies JDU and LJP have expressed disagreement with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and criticized the state assembly's decision to discontinue its two-hour Friday break for Muslim MLAs to offer namaz. Sarma, however, defended the decision, stating that it was reached through a consensus among both Hindu and Muslim legislators.

JDU leader Neeraj Kumar criticized the Assam government's move to end the two-hour adjournment for Jumma prayers in the state assembly. He suggested that Sarma should focus on more pressing issues like poverty alleviation and flood prevention.

"The decision made by the Assam Chief Minister goes against the core principles of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to preserve religious traditions. I want to ask CM Sarma: You are banning Friday holidays during Ramzan, claiming it will improve work efficiency. Can you similarly impose a ban on the practice of sacrifices at the Maa Kamakhya Temple, which is a significant part of Hindu tradition?" Kumar questioned.

Defending the decision, Sarma stated, "The Hindus and Muslims in our assembly sat together in the MLA's Rule Committee and unanimously agreed that the two-hour break is unnecessary. We should work during this time. This practice began in 1937 and has been discontinued from yesterday."

Senior JDU leader K C Tyagi emphasized that the Preamble of the Constitution provides for liberty of thought, expression, belief, faith, and worship, and that no one should act in a way that undermines the spirit of the Constitution or the religious sentiments of people. LJP's Delhi president Raju Tiwari also criticized the Assam government's decision, arguing that the freedom of religious practices must be respected. The two Bihar-based allies had recently questioned the central government's lateral entry move without adhering to quota provisions, leading to the withdrawal of that decision.