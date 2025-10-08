Assam CM flays oppn for 'politicising' Zubeen Garg's death probe

Guwahati, Oct 8 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on opposition leaders Lurinjyoti Gogoi and Akhil Gogoi, accusing them of politicising the ongoing probe into the death of singer Zubeen Garg.

Speaking to reporters here, CM Sarma alleged that Lurinjyoti Gogoi, president of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), has been engaging in "cheap politics" ever since Zubeen Garg's demise in Singapore on September 19.

"Lurinjyoti Gogoi has been making political statements since the day Zubeen passed away. This is not acceptable. I would advise him to first listen to what Zubeen Garg himself had said about his political party Assam Jatiya Parishad when the singer was alive. Once Lurinjyoti Gogoi hears that, I believe he will stop making unnecessary comments," the chief minister remarked.

The Chief Minister also took exception to Gogoi's demand for access to the post-mortem examination report of the late singer, saying such requests were unwarranted.

"The probe into Zubeen Garg's death concerns the government, his family, and his fans. A political leader like Lurinjyoti Gogoi should not interfere or seek to view the autopsy report," the chief minister said.

Turning his criticism towards Akhil Gogoi, the Sivasagar MLA and leader of the Raijor Dal, CM Sarma accused him of exploiting public sentiments for political mileage.

"Akhil Gogoi has been doing nasty politics over Zubeen's death. It is pathetic to use an individual's demise for political gain. He has done no development work in Sivasagar in the past five years, yet dreams of winning again by playing with people’s emotions," the CM stated.

Himanta Biswa Sarma further alleged that Akhil Gogoi displayed a "disrespectful gesture" while paying tribute to Zubeen Garg at the Sarusajai Sports Complex, where the singer's mortal remains were kept for public homage.

"When we pay our respects, we bow before the deceased. However, Akhil Gogoi was seen raising his hands after offering flowers. I have those videos - it was a completely disrespectful act," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor