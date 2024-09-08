Assam CM hails India-Singapore partnership for urban planning, development

New Delhi, Sep 8 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday praised the growing partnership between India and Singapore, emphasising its potential to improve urban planning and management in Assam.

Taking to his X handle, the Assam CM stated, "India-Singapore partnership heralds a new developmental dawn. During Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's recent visit to Singapore, the joint statement, issued by the Hon'ble Prime Minister of Singapore HE Lawrence Wong, highlighted the MoU between the Singapore Cooperation Enterprise (SCE) and the Government of Assam in urban planning and management."

He added, "This MoU will facilitate better urban planning and management of Guwahati, incorporating Singapore's best practices. It is truly a partnership of the future."

PM Modi visited Singapore from September 4-5 at the invitation of the Singapore Prime Minister. During the visit, multiple Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between the two nations, covering a broad spectrum of areas.

Both leaders highlighted the importance of the proposed MoU on the Nursing Talent Skills Corporation between the Government of Assam and Singapore-India Partnership Office and MOH Holdings Pte Ltd, urging an early conclusion.

The leaders also welcomed the signing of the MoU between SCE and the Assam government to enhance urban planning and management in Guwahati.

Both Prime Ministers emphasised India's vast investment opportunities for Singaporean investors and acknowledged ongoing collaborations between SCE and various Indian states on smart city projects and urban infrastructure, including housing initiatives.

These collaborations include workshops on sustainability and urban water management conducted with India's Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The two leaders recognised that business and commercial links are key to the broader India-Singapore partnership.

Both counterparts also expressed the desire to conclude the Third Review of the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) soon to keep it relevant for the future economies of both nations.

