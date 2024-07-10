Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Announces Free Education for 95,000 Underprivileged Students from Class 11 to Post-Graduation

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday that nearly 95,000 students from underprivileged backgrounds in Assam will receive free admissions from Class 11 through post-graduation in colleges and universities.

Under the 'Pragyan Bharati Scheme', Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma allocated Rs 68.44 crore to 349 colleges and universities. This funding aims to facilitate free admissions for higher secondary, undergraduate, and post-graduate courses across arts, science, and commerce streams.

"Today, nearly one lakh students secured a pathway towards free education. This scheme aims to foster higher education and promote inclusivity by empowering students from the underprivileged sections," he said at an official function here.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that in the initial phase of the 2024-25 academic year, 94,838 students from underprivileged and middle-class families across 349 colleges and universities have benefited. A disbursement of Rs 68.44 crore was made for admission fees, with the first phase payments completed on Wednesday. Subsequent payments will be disbursed in the following months after document verification, Sarma confirmed.

"The next round of spot admission and 3rd and 5th semester fee waivers for CUET and non-CUET candidates will be disbursed in September," he said. Education Minister Ranoj Pegu had last week stated that previously, students with a parental annual income of up to Rs 2 lakh were eligible for free admission, but the limit was raised to Rs 4 lakh from this year.