Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurates pre-historic Dhalpur Shiva Mandir at Sipajhar

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 5 : Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday inaugurated the permanent building of the pre-historic, 5,000 year old, Dhalpur Shiva Mandir in Sipajhar Revenue Circle in Darrang district.

The temple was restored to its ancient glory after it was retrieved during last year's encroachment.

It may be noted that during his first visit at Dhalpur on June 7, 2021 after becoming Chief Minister, Sarma said that he would help in creating a permanent structure of the Shiva Mandir at Dhalpur which has been existing since the pre-historic days.

So fulfilling his promise, the Chief Minister today dedicated the Mandir to the devotees.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that visiting the Shiva Mandir at the pristine milieu of Dhalpur is a heavenly feeling for him.

"I really feel blessed to have got the opportunity to inaugurate the pre-historic Shiva Mandir at Dhalpur along with a guest house and pujari griha," the Assam Chief Minister said.

Chief Minister Sarma offered prayers to Lord Shiva and prayed for the wellbeing of all sections of the people of the state.

He also said that for the convenience of the devotees of the state to visit the Shiva Mandir and offer their pujas, a good quality road along with three bridges will be built in Dhalpur area.

Moreover since the area is flood prone, to save Dhalpur from recurring floods an embankment will be built.

Sarma also said that Garukhuti project in Darrang district is associated with the pride of the people of Assam.

Therefore, giving the project to a successful shape, State government will do everything possible.

The Chief Minister during his visit, also held discussion with the office bearers of the Mandir Management Committee in presence of CEM KAAC Tuliram Ronghang, MLA Sipajhar Paramananda Rajbongshi and General Secretary Dhalpur Shiva Mandir Managing Committee Dharma Kanta Sarma and discussed all issues towards solving all the problems that the Shiva Mandir is facing.

He said that all the problems would be solved on a priority.

After the inauguration ceremony, Sarma took to Twitter and said, "During the encroachment at Garukhuti, we had taken a vow that we would try to restore the 5000 years old Shivalaya there to its old glory. Today this work was dedicated at the feet of Bholenath. With the blessings of Mahadev & cooperation of all, Garukhuti is reclaiming its ancient heritage."

On the occasion of World Environment Day today, Chief Minister Sarma also planted saplings at the Mandir premises.

He said that his government has been consistently working towards ensuring a clean and green environment for the future generations where everyone enjoys a high quality of life.

He on this occasion also called upon all to contribute towards building a shared, sustainable and safe future.

A host of devotees and people from all sections were present on the occasion.

