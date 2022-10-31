Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma offers prayers on occasion of Chhath Puja

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reached Pandu Ghat in Guwahati to take part in the Chhath Puja celebrations on Monday.

"On the occasion of Chhath Puja, I visited the Ghat. I also met the devotees and offered prayers along with them," said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The festival dedicated to Sun and Chhathi Maiya is celebrated with rigorous and strict manners of preparation. A striking difference that one might notice as a non-Bihari is that Chhath is probably the only major Hindu festival that doesn't involve priests or purohits. No idol worship exists, and priests or purohits are not required to preside over the rituals.

Another significant difference that Chhath has from other festivals is the method of Sun worship because not just the rising Sun, but also the setting Sun is worshipped.

The 4-day rituals around Chhath include holy bathing, fasting, abstaining from drinking water (vrata), standing in water, and offering 'prasad' and 'arghya' to the setting and rising sun. 'Nahaay Khay' is the first phase of Chhath Puja, 'Kharna' is the second, with 'Sanjhka Aragh' and 'Bhorka Aragh' being the third and fourth ones.

The prasad offering typically includes Thekua, Khajuria, Tikri, Kasar and fruits in small bamboo baskets. All the food is strictly vegetarian and is cooked without salt, onions, or garlic. Emphasis is put on maintaining the purity of the food.

This festival's main worshippers, called 'parvaitin', are usually women. However, many men also observe this festival as Chhath is not a gender-specific festival.

All in all, the most vital difference that Chhath Puja has from other festivals is its simplicity and holiness as neither huge magnificent pandals nor any grand temples are needed to celebrate it.

( With inputs from ANI )

