Assam CM holds meeting with Bhutan PM ahead of investor summit

Guwahati, Dec 16 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with Bhutan Prime Minister Dasho Tshering on Monday attended a meeting in Thimphu on the upcoming investor summit ‘Advantage Assam’.

In his keynote address, Sarma shared how Assam is transforming its infrastructure and generating new opportunities for trade and investment partnerships. The summit will showcase how Assam is engineering its growth in different sectors to become a driver of the success of the Act East Policy.

Referring to the 117th National Day of Bhutan on 17th December, the Chief Minister said that he felt privileged to have been invited to the occasion.

He said that Assam and Bhutan share an enduring bond, a relationship nurtured over centuries through cultural, historical and economic exchanges. The ancient trade routes connecting the two geographical territories were not merely conduits for goods like tea, silk and other commodities but were lifelines of mutual understanding and interdependence.

“The visit of His Majesty to Assam in November last year further strengthened this bond, inspiring both Assam and Bhutan to explore new ideas and initiatives to enhance cooperation in several key areas for mutual growth and prosperity,” Sarma stated adding that he is delighted to announce that Assam is hosting an Investment and Infrastructure Summit 25th and 26th of February in Guwahati.

The CM said: “Assam is grateful to Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay for his gracious presence at the last edition of Advantage Assam. I extend my humble request and heartfelt invitation to the Prime Minister Bhutan, to grace this Summit and the Mega Cultural Event with his esteemed presence, which would further strengthen the shared vision for regional prosperity.”

Underscoring the areas where Assam and Bhutan can collaborate, the Chief Minister said that energy cooperation considering Bhutan’s exemplary hydropower partnership with India—Assam has an opportunity to be a significant beneficiary of this initiative, contributing to the shared goal of promoting renewable energy and economic growth.

He also said that in Tourism and Cultural Exchange Assam and Bhutan together form a tapestry of natural and cultural wonders. Collaborative tourism circuits linking Bhutan’s pristine landscapes with Assam’s iconic sites such as Kaziranga and Manas National Park as well as Majuli will enhance eco-tourism and promote conservation. Joint efforts in wildlife tourism and preservation in border areas will further enrich this partnership.

The Chief Minister said that in Education and Skill Development Assam’s educational institutions welcome Bhutanese students, offering reservation of 5 seats in government medical colleges. Assam also offers specialised programs for Bhutanese students in Auxiliary Nursing training. These opportunities will empower Bhutanese youth with world-class skills and knowledge.

Sarma also said that the burgeoning ethanol and agro-industrial sectors in Assam present opportunities for Bhutan’s agricultural products, including maize and bamboo.

