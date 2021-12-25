Assam CM inaugurates park, dedicates to Atal Bihari Vajpayee ahead of birth anniversary

A day ahead of the birth anniversary of party stalwart and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday inaugurated a park 'Atal Udyan' in Guwahati and dedicated it in the memory of the leader.

Set up by Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) at Adabari area in the capital city of Assam and the park includes a 250-seater amphitheatre, meditation hall, open-air gym, children playing equipment, mural artwork among other things covering an area of 8 bighas of land, informed the Chief Minister.

"As part of our effort to detoxify Guwahati and increase greenery, I am delighted to inaugurate the Atal Udyan set up by GMDA at Adabari. the 8 bigha park includes a 250-seater amphitheatre, meditation hall, open-air gym, children playing equipment, mural artwork, etc," the Chief Minister tweeted.

The Chief Minister also distributed cheques for financial assistance to 15 park management committees of Guwahati.

Sarma said that the park being built at Hengrabari will be completed soon while the botanical garden at Fancy Bazar will be inaugurated by 2023. "With these, Guwahati will have 5 big parks," he added.

"We are also in the process of shifting all government offices to an Integrated Directorate Complex at Lokhra in the city and setting up parks in those vacated office premises. I urge locals of Guwahati to take up the responsibility of keeping these parks clean," the Chief Minister said.

Sarma further informed that the government is "on track" to complete all ongoing flyovers projects before schedule, along with Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge by 2023. "Other projects in the pipeline include indoor stadiums, swimming pools, sports complexes in all 4 constituencies of Guwahati," he added.

Since 2014, the Good Governance Day has been celebrated every year on December 25, which is the birth anniversary of late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

( With inputs from ANI )

