Assam CM inaugurates upgradation project of LGBI airport in Guwahati

Guwahati, Feb 5 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday inaugurated the upgradation project at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport to enhance passenger convenience, experience and ease of travel, officials said.

An official stated that as part of the upgradation of the refreshed terminal, entry lanes increased from 8 to 14. Moreover, departure lanes have also been increased from three to four, along with four new DigiYatra Gates.

“Security check-in area expanded from 300 to 450 sq. m., with added screening queues and new furniture. A 140-meter architectural wall was constructed, along with 300 sq. m. of new gardens. The refreshed terminal also featured upgraded retail, food and recreational facilities for a more comfortable travel experience,” the release further mentioned.

Sarma said that the entire work has been planned and executed in two months with a view to promote LGBI airport and welcome all the delegates for Advantage Assam 2.0 in a decked-up environment.

He also expressed hope that the new terminal being constructed at the LGBI Airport will also be completed in the last part of the current year.

He said that the LGBI airport with its new terminal once becomes fully operational will become an important centre of the gateway of South East Asian nations.

A senior official of Guwahati International Airport Limited (GIAL) said: “The redeveloped terminal has been carefully designed with passenger experience as a focus. Our priority is the creation of a modern and efficient facility that meets the evolving needs of air travellers. As the Gateway to the Northeast, the refurbished T1 will enable the development of the region in terms of economy, education and jobs.”

The official added that as passenger footfall continues to increase, GIAL remains committed to prioritising secure experiences and convenient journeys.

“GIAL is grateful for the support and guidance received from the Assam government, the Airports Authority of India and the stakeholders at LGBI Airport,” he said.

--IANS

tdr/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor