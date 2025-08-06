Assam CM launches second phase of 'Nijut Moina' scheme to empower girl students

Guwahati, Aug 6 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday, inaugurated the second phase of the Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina scheme at a grand event held at Guwahati University, reaffirming the state government's commitment to empowering young girls through education and combating social evils like child marriage.

Addressing the media, CM Sarma highlighted the significance of the scheme, saying, "Marking an important chapter in our fight against child marriage, the Nijut Moina scheme has expanded its benefits. This will enable us to channel vital budgetary resources into supporting girls' education."

Under the initiative, girl students will receive monthly financial support to ease their educational journey: Rs 1,000 per month for Class 11 and 12 students, Rs 1,250 per month for undergraduate (first and second year) students, and Rs 2,500 per month for postgraduate students.

Calling it one of the largest incentive schemes for girl students in India, CM Sarma expressed confidence that Nijut Moina scheme will not only help reduce child marriage rates but also ensure girls complete their education up to the postgraduate level and beyond.

"We want to encourage millions of girl students to pursue education without financial hardship. This inclusive scheme will ensure that no girl is left behind," the Chief Minister said.

Groheshi Sharma, a student from the Instrumentation Department at Guwahati University, said, "Thanks to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, child marriages are decreasing. The monthly support helps us manage expenses, buy books, and focus on studies. It's not just me -- all my friends are benefiting."

Another student, Sanketanath Majumdar, expressed gratitude, saying, "CM helps me with Rs 2,500 every month. His visit and speech today were inspiring. I'm currently in my second year of college, and I hope to meet him again in October."

Many students described the initiative as a life-changing opportunity, giving them the courage and resources to dream bigger and aim higher in their educational and personal lives.

The Nijut Moina scheme is part of the Assam government's broader effort to ensure education for all and eradicate child marriage, particularly in rural and underprivileged communities.

