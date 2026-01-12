Assam CM launches sharp attack on Cong, calls statement of it’s leader 'provocative'

Guwahati, Jan 12 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, strongly condemning what he termed an “insulting and provocative” remark by a party leader regarding Sivasagar.

Reacting to a statement that Sivasagar would be turned into “Dhubri,” Sarma questioned both the intent and the authority behind such comments, saying they reflected arrogance and a deliberate attempt to demean the historical and cultural significance of the former Ahom capital.

“The question is, who is Congress leader Rezual Karim to talk about turning Sivasagar into Dhubri in the name of a so-called greater Assam?” the Chief Minister told reporters.

He alleged that a Congress leader whose ancestors had migrated from Bangladesh had no moral right to make such remarks and accused the party of indulging in irresponsible rhetoric that could hurt public sentiment.

Sarma asserted that Sivasagar is not the ancestral property of any Congress leader and warned against dragging the town into divisive political narratives.

He said Sivasagar occupies a unique place in Assam’s history and heritage and should not be used for political provocation or appeasement.

The Chief Minister also targeted senior Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi and Debabrata Saikia, questioning why they “continue to practise appeasement politics,” which he described as puzzling and deeply disturbing.

He alleged that such political conduct had repeatedly damaged Assam’s social harmony and unity.

Strongly criticising any attempt to pitch one region against another, Sarma said comparing Sivasagar with Dhubri was unacceptable and amounted to an open provocation.

“Such statements are not only irresponsible but also dangerous, as they seek to create regional and communal divisions for narrow political gains,” he said.

Reiterating his government’s position, the Chief Minister said the BJP-led dispensation would not tolerate any effort to undermine Assam’s cultural identity or disturb peace in the state.

He asserted that the people of Assam were capable of recognising divisive politics and would respond appropriately.

Sarma said his government remained committed to preserving the historical legacy of Sivasagar and ensuring inclusive development across all regions of Assam, without discrimination or appeasement.

