Assam CM lays foundation stone of several projects worth Rs 272 crore

Guwahati, Jan 7 In an attempt to control flood and erosion in Assam’s Dhakuakhana, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during his visit to Lakhimpur district on Wednesday, laid the foundation stones for four projects worth Rs 272.21 crore.

The projects also include promotion of heritage and championing the cause of public welfare. It may be noted that as a long-term measure to address the chronic flood and erosion problems in Dhakuakhana, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for a scheme from Bamuni Chapori to Tekeliphuta under the Climate Resilient Brahmaputra Integrated Flood and Erosion Risk Management project, funded by the Asian Development Bank at a cost of Rs 147.70 crore.

The project covers two critical stretches measuring 4.50 kilometres and 3.50 kilometres.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for a project costing Rs 89.86 crore to upgrade the 100 bed Dhakuakhana Sub Divisional Civil Hospital into a 200 bed civil hospital, along with construction of residential quarters.

To promote the development of the historic Sri Sri Basudeb Than, the Chief Minister on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for a first phase of the project covering more than 200 bighas of land at a cost of Rs 14.65 crore. The project includes renovation of the kirtan ghar, construction of a guest house, the main entrance gate, a cultural auditorium, security staff quarters, shops, and other related facilities.

He also laid foundation stone for a Rs 20 crore project to develop the heritage Faat Bihu of Dhakuakhana over more than 36 bighas of land. The project includes a 12 room guest house, a covered stage with seating capacity of over 1,000 people along with separate changing rooms for men and women, open air Bihu stages in existing and newly developed open spaces, about 60 circular platforms of six metre diameter around trees, walkways, two statues, entrance gates and ticket counters, drainage systems, boundary walls, a commercial centre, gardens, and other amenities.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma announced that the Majuli Bogibeel connecting embankment road, which serves a lifeline for the people of Majuli and Dhakuakhana, will be constructed and upgraded as a state highway. He also announced an allocation of Rs 50 crore for construction of a district level stadium with an athletic track in Dhakuakhana, along with the construction of a cold storage facility.

Sarma also said that Dhakuakhana holds special historical significance in the social and economic life of Assam. He recalled that in earlier times many small and large rivers enriched the farmlands of Dhakuakhana with fertile silt, while traders from distant places carried out commerce through river transport.

The CM said that Basudeb Than and Harhi Devalaya have enriched the spiritual life of the place.

Referring to Faat Bihu as the shared heritage of the diverse communities of greater Dhakuakhana, Sarma said that during his nearly four and a half years as the Chief Minister, he has visited Dhakuakhana several times, inaugurated and laid foundation stones for many projects.

He observed that these development works have clearly brought positive changes to the lives of the people of Dhakuakhana.

The Chief Minister further said that the road passing through Dhakuakhana from Majuli to Bogibeel has become the lifeline of the region. He noted that the embankment constructed by Water Resources Department from Lotachur to Tekeliphuta, measuring about 20.17 kilometres, has protected Dhakuakhana and parts of Majuli from floods.

While the embankment has effectively controlled flooding, riverbank erosion has emerged as a serious concern.

