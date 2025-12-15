Assam CM meets FM Sitharaman, discusses key issues of development

New Delhi, Dec 15 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the national capital and held detailed discussions on a range of issues related to the development of Assam and the welfare of its people.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister briefed the Union Finance Minister on the state’s ongoing development initiatives and highlighted Assam’s priorities in sectors such as infrastructure, connectivity, social welfare, education, healthcare and employment generation.

He also discussed the financial requirements of the state to sustain its growth momentum and to further strengthen the delivery of public services.

Sarma expressed his gratitude to Sitharaman for her continued support for Assam, noting that sustained cooperation between the Centre and the state has played a key role in accelerating development across the region. He said that central assistance and policy support have helped Assam undertake major reforms and implement several people-centric schemes over the past few years.

The Chief Minister also drew attention to Assam’s strategic importance as the gateway to the Northeast and its growing role in India’s Act East policy. He underlined the need for continued investment in infrastructure projects, including roads, bridges, urban development and industrial corridors, to boost economic activity and improve connectivity with neighbouring states and countries.

According to officials, discussions also touched upon measures to enhance fiscal stability, strengthen state finances and support welfare programmes aimed at women, youth and marginalised sections.

The Chief Minister reiterated the state government’s commitment to prudent financial management while ensuring inclusive growth.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assured the Chief Minister of the Centre’s continued cooperation and support for Assam’s development aspirations. She acknowledged the state’s efforts in improving governance and implementing reforms, and expressed confidence that Assam would continue on its growth trajectory.

The meeting comes at a time when Assam is witnessing increased focus on infrastructure expansion, industrial investment and social sector reforms.

Dr Sarma said that the state government looks forward to working closely with the Union Finance Ministry to translate development goals into tangible outcomes for the people of Assam. He described the interaction as constructive and forward-looking, reinforcing the spirit of cooperative federalism in driving Assam’s growth journey.

