Assam CM meets JP Nadda, invites him to attend investor summit

New Delhi, Dec 3 In a series of meetings aiming for a successful hosting of the investor summit in Assam in February next year, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday met Union Minister and BJP President J. P. Nadda in the national capital.

CM Sarma invited Nadda to attend the investor summit—Advantage Assam 2.0 which is scheduled to happen in Guwahati on February 25 and 26 of the next year.

Taking to X, the Chief Minister wrote, “I had the honour to meet Adarniya

@BJP4India Adhyaksh and Hon’ble Union Minister Shri @JPNadda

Ji in New Delhi today. On behalf of the people of Assam, I invited him to grace the #AdvantageAssam Summit 2025.”

Meanwhile, the duo also discussed the progress of different beneficiary programs in the state.

“I also used the opportunity to brief him on the great progress Assam is making on the implementation of PMJAY, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and other central schemes to support the healthcare sector,” he mentioned in his X post.

Earlier, CM Sarma extended the invitation to the investor summit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and others.

Notably, “Advantage Assam 2.0”, the Investment and Infrastructure Summit will bring Assam’s rich cultural legacy to the world stage.

According to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the event, which is set for February 24 and 25, would highlight the traditional Jhumur dance of the tea tribe clans.

Sarma said, “This summit is a platform to showcase Assam's rich traditions to a global audience in addition to attracting investors.”

A spectacular Jhumur dance performance with more than 7,500 dancers and artists will be part of the event. It will be an extraordinary show, with 32 female dancers and an equal number of male dancers representing each of Assam's 800+ tea gardens, the Chief Minister stated.

He said that the preparations are underway for the cultural event.

The Chief Minister said, “Perfect execution will be ensured by master training workshops, constituency-level sessions, district-level performances, and final rehearsals in Guwahati.”

The concert, which is planned for either day of the summit, is anticipated to have a lasting effect on those present.

This action comes after Assam already set a Guinness World Record for the biggest Bihu dancing performance.

The goal of Advantage Assam 2.0, the second iteration of the international investor summit since its 2018 launch, is to increase infrastructure development and investment in the state.

The two-day event is expected to draw investors from all around India and the world, solidifying Assam’s standing as a new investment destination in the country.

--IANS

tdr/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor