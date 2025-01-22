Assam CM meets over 150 industry leaders in Japan

Guwahati, Jan 22 On the first day of the second leg of the global outreach initiative in Japan for Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday met over 160 Japanese business leaders in Tokyo.

He presented stories of Assam's economic success and the ease of doing business by reiterating the northeastern state's increasing role as a catalyst to take the strong economic bond between India and Japan to a greater height.

Notably, Sarma, who is on a three-day tour to Japan, after the successful culmination of his South Korea tour, to woo Japanese industrialists and trade bodies, on Wednesday attended a road show in Tokyo where he presented Assam’s economy, its investment ecosystem and business-friendly policies.

He said that since 2014, Assam’s economy is on a robust growth trajectory.

The state’s GDP surged from $29 billion in 2013-14 to $68.7 billion in 2023-24, with an impressive annual growth rate of 12.4 per cent making Assam a beacon of peace and development.

Sarma inviting the attention of the industrialists and potential investors to Assam’s positive and investors' friendly landscape, said that the single window mechanism of $3.2 billion production linked incentives has made Assam a preferred end for investment.

Sarma also said that in recent years, Assam has taken giant strides in ensuring large scale investments to the state.

The Chief Minister moreover portrayed that Japan is a natural partner in Assam's pursuit of growth and development.

Therefore, participation of Japanese industrialists, investors and entrepreneurs in the forthcoming Advantage Assam 2.0, Investment and Infrastructure Summit besides fostering stronger ties with Japan would turn out to be a win-win business interface for mutual benefits of both Assam and Japan.

CM Sarma also highlighted Assam's robust infrastructure, seamless connectivity and vibrant academic environment positioning the state as a promising investment destination.

Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unstinted support to Assam's ambitions of being a premier industrial state to ensure holistic growth of the state, Sarma highlighted the opportunities created by the Act East Policy of the Central government in Assam.

Earlier on Wednesday, the CM held an all-important meeting with Kazuya Nakajo, Executive Vice President of Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO).

It may be noted that JETRO is playing an important role in promoting trade between Japan and global companies.

He sought JETRO’s expertise in enhancing collaboration between Japan and Assam in trade, commerce and industry to enable mutual growth.

His discussion with Nakajo focussed on strengthening trade relations and exploring JETRO’s expertise in fostering collaboration between Assam and Japan in trade, commerce and industry to pave the way for mutual growth.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor