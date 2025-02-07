Assam CM meets Tata group chairman, discusses key investment projects

Guwahati, Feb 7 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday met the Chairman of Tata Sons and Tata Group, Natarajan Chandrasekaran at the latter's Prithviraj Road residence in the national capital.

In the course of the hour-long meeting, discussions were held on the upcoming investments by the Tata Group in Assam, including the semi-conductor plant at Jagiroad.

It may be noted that the Chief Minister inspected the construction of the mega plant recently.

Sarma also extended an invitation to Chandrasekaran to the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit in Guwahati on February 25 and 26.

Later, taking to X, the Chief Minister wrote, “It was truly a pleasure to meet Shri N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of @TataCompanies today in New Delhi. Our conversation about the group’s exciting investments in Assam was inspiring, and I’m eagerly looking forward to welcoming him at the #AdvantageAssam2 Summit!”

Notably, to give a boost to business in the state, a big investor summit -- Advantage Assam is set to be hosted in Guwahati in February. Sarma earlier said that this summit is set to bring more investments in the state.

The CM mentioned that more government jobs and entrepreneurship support will be provided to the people of the state. He said that the event, which is set for February 25 and 26, would highlight the traditional Jhumur dance of the tea tribe clans.

“This summit is a platform to showcase Assam's rich traditions to a global audience in addition to attracting investors,” he said.

A spectacular Jhumur dance performance with more than 7,500 dancers and artists will be part of the event. It will be an extraordinary show, the Chief Minister said.

He said that perfect execution will be ensured by master training workshops, constituency-level sessions, district-level performances, and final rehearsals in Guwahati.

CM Sharma said that the goal of ‘Advantage Assam’, the second iteration of the international investor summit since its launch in 2018, is to increase infrastructure development and investment in the state.

