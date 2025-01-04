Assam CM on three-day Mumbai visit from tomorrow to woo investors

Guwahati, Jan 4 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will start his three-day visit to Mumbai on Sunday to attract potential investors for the upcoming infrastructure summit in the state.

He will also take part in a roadshow in Mumbai.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Sarma posted, "For the next 3 days, I'll be in Mumbai to meet the leaders of India Inc. and explore areas of mutual collaboration for the upcoming #AdvantageAssam 2.0 Summit. I will also participate in the Road Show to invite potential investors to the land of limitless opportunities – Assam."

A big investor summit - Advantage Assam 2.0 is set to be hosted in Guwahati in February.

CM Sarma said that this summit is set to bring more investments to the state. He mentioned that more government jobs and entrepreneurship support will be provided to the people.

According to Chief Minister Sarma, the event, set to take place on February 24 and 25, will highlight the traditional Jhumur dance of the tea tribe clans.

CM Sarma said, "This summit is a platform to showcase Assam's rich traditions to a global audience, in addition to attracting investors."

A spectacular Jhumur dance performance with more than 7,500 dancers and artistes will be part of the event. It will be an extraordinary show, the CM said.

The preparations are underway for this cultural event.

The Chief Minister said, "Perfect execution will be ensured by master training workshops, constituency-level sessions, district-level performances, and final rehearsals in Guwahati."

The concert, which is planned for either day of the summit, is anticipated to have a lasting effect on those present.

This action comes after Assam already set a Guinness World Record for the largest Bihu dance performance.

Advantage Assam 2.0, the second iteration of the international investor summit since its 2018 launch, is aimed at increasing infrastructure development and investment in the state.

The two-day event is expected to draw investors from across the world, solidifying Assam's standing as a new investment destination in the country.

