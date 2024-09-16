Assam CM orders probe into checking private parts of female candidate at examination

Guwahati, Sep 16 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday instructed the DGP Gyanandra Pratap Singh to probe an incident at a recruitment examination in Nalbari district.

A girl has alleged that a lady constable searched her private parts while she was entering the examination hall to take the recruitment examination on Sunday, when Assam Direct Recruitment Exam 2024 (ADRE) for Group III posts was held.

Sarma reiterated that he gives highest preference for the dignity and respect of women and that this is "non-negotiable."

Taking to X handle, he wrote: “I spoke with the DGP, Assam, @gpsinghips and instructed him to investigate the incident where a girl student has alleged that a lady constable searched her private parts before she entered the examination hall. For me, the dignity and respect of our mothers and sisters are of utmost importance and non-negotiable.”

Notably, a huge government recruitment examination was conducted in Assam by the state administration on Sunday where more than 11 lakh applicants took part in the exercise. The examinations were conducted in more than 2,300 centres across the state.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also mentioned in his post that the DGP also apprised him about another instance in the North Lakhimpur district where cheating material for the examination was recovered from the inner garment of a female candidate.

“The DGP also informed me of another incident in North Lakhimpur, where cheating material was recovered from the inner garment of a girl student on the same day. We have two crucial tasks before us: 1. To conduct the ADRE examination with the highest level of integrity and transparency. We owe this to the entire younger generation of ours, and it cannot be compromised under any circumstances. 2. At the same time, we must ensure the decency and dignity of our female candidates are upheld at all times,” he said.

Sarma stated that a proper SOP should be developed, taking into account the relevant judgments from the Courts and guidelines from the Women’s Commission regarding the conduct of searches involving women, and this must be circulated before the next round of examinations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor