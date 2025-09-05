Assam CM pays tribute to Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on Teachers’ Day

Guwahati, Sep 5 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday paid glowing tribute to former President of India and eminent philosopher Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary, celebrated nationwide as Teachers’ Day.

In a post on X, Sarma wrote, “Remembering former President of India, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan ji on his jayanti, commemorated as #TeachersDay. Across India, we mark this day to honour the people who instill the values of good education and propriety in young children and mould them to become better humans.”

The Chief Minister said that the occasion was not just a commemoration of Dr. Radhakrishnan’s legacy but also an opportunity to acknowledge the tireless contributions of teachers who shape the future of society.

He urged people to reflect on the ideals of dedication, humility, and moral responsibility that the second President of India embodied throughout his life.

Teachers’ Day is celebrated every year on September 5 across India, marking the birth anniversary of Dr. Radhakrishnan, a revered scholar, statesman, and Bharat Ratna awardee.

Widely respected as a philosopher-President, he believed that teachers play a pivotal role in nation-building by nurturing future generations with knowledge and values.

Sarma, who has often spoken about strengthening Assam’s education system, said that the state government was working to provide modern facilities in schools while simultaneously ensuring that students remained rooted in traditional values.

He also lauded the efforts of teachers in remote and rural areas who, despite limited resources, continue to inspire and educate children with dedication.

On this day, schools and colleges across Assam, like in the rest of the country, held functions, cultural programmes, and award ceremonies to honour outstanding teachers.

Many institutions also organised interactive sessions where students took up the role of teachers to express gratitude towards their mentors.

“Teachers’ Day is a reminder of the noble profession that binds knowledge with character. The contributions of teachers cannot be measured in material terms, as they leave a lifelong impact on their students,” Sarma noted.

