Assam CM releases think tank SITA's report on floods, its impact on livelihood

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday released a report on 'Floods and Impacts on Livelihood in Rural Assam' by state government think tank State Innovation and Transformation Aayog (SITA).

The main function of the State Innovation and Transformation Aayog is to evaluate and monitor all government Schemes both Central and State within the State of Assam. SITA has been renamed from State Planning Board, Assam by the Cabinet in a decision taken in its meeting held on November 9, 2016.

While releasing the report, chief minister Sarma asked the Aayog to share the report with departments and hold a brainstorming session involving the revenue, agriculture and water resources departments for implementation of the report.

"Happy that SITA is working as per its mandate to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Assam. I also thank faculty members of Cotton University for preparing the report."

He said the Assam government is trying to make SITA similar to that of the NITI Aayog at the state level.

"SITA has a role to play in monitoring how the state government has been implementing central schemes in the state, identifying whether any amendments in the guidelines of the central schemes are required for their proper implementation in Assam, or has the state machinery been successful in implementing the schemes," Sarma said during the event.

Sarma added that SITA should involve universities in Assam for research and policy formulation, thereby making policymaking more decentralized and people-led.

