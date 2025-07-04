Assam CM reviews implementation of welfare schemes in Tamulpur

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called for extensive beneficiary outreach to achieve complete saturation of the government's flagship schemes, which have been launched over time, according to an Assam CMO statement. He made this remark while chairing a review meeting to assess the implementation of welfare schemes at the DC office in Tamulpur. During the meeting held at the conference hall of the District Commissioner's office in Tamulpur, Chief Minister Sarma reviewed the progress of key schemes like Orunodoi 3.0, Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyan (CMAAA), Mukhyamantrir Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, Eti Koli Duti Paat and the distribution of ration cards to eligible beneficiaries.

Reiterating the State Government's commitment to public welfare, the Chief Minister emphasised the need for extensive beneficiary outreach to ensure that these flagship schemes achieve their intended objectives.

He also mentioned that he has been visiting all districts of the Bodoland Territorial Region to assess the on-the-ground impact of these initiatives, which aim to promote financial inclusion, foster self-reliance among the youth, and empower women. Reviewing the implementation of Orunodoi 3.0 in Tamulpur district, the Chief Minister said that the earlier two phases of the scheme covered altogether 20833 beneficiaries, while under Orunodoi 3.0, this number will be enhanced to 59 thousand in the district. With regard to CMAAA, Mukhyamantrir Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, Eti Koli Duti Paat and ration card distribution, the number of beneficiaries under these schemes will also be similarly increased in the district, he added.

During the meeting, CM Sarma reviewed the scheme-specific preparations undertaken by the district administration and emphasised the need for efficient and transparent delivery mechanisms to ensure that benefits reach the grassroots level. He also underscored the importance of achieving saturation of flagship schemes to bring about positive changes in the lives of at least 1.5 lakh families in the district.

The Chief Minister directed District Commissioner Pankaj Chakraborty to finalise the list of beneficiaries in coordination with the District Level Monitoring Committee so that the schemes can be launched by August this year. Guardian Minister Tamulpur Jayanta Mallabaruah, CEM BTC Promod Boro, MP Dilip Saikia, MLA Jolen Basumatary, several EMs, and MCLAs were present at the meeting. The Chief Minister's visit also included interactions with beneficiaries and local officials, reinforcing the government's commitment to inclusive development across the region.

Chief Minister Sarma during his day long visit to Tamulpur district, also met and interacted with the representatives of Sadou Asom Rabha Chatra Sanstha, Sadou Asom Gorkha Chatra Sanstha, Sadou Asom Sarania Kachari Chatra Sanstha, Asom Sahitya Sabha, Sadou Asom Santhali Chatra Sanstha, Sadou Asom Tea Tribes Chatra Sanstha, Sadou Asom Koch Rajbongshi Chatra Sanstha, Sadou Asom Barman Kachari Chatra Sanstha, Sadou Asom Adivasi Chatra Sanstha, Sadou Asom Bengali Chatra Sanstha, Senior Citizens' Forum, Asom Nepali Sahitya Sabha, Nikhil Rabha Sahitya Sabha, Modahi Jatiya Parishad, Asom Jatiyatabadi Juba Chatra Parishad, Srimanta Sankardev Sangha, Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad of Tamulpur Zila Samiti, and host of other organisations.

Chief Minister Sarma listened to their suggestions and concerns and assured them that take appropriate action.