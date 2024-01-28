Assam CM, RSS chief attend int'l conference of elders in Dibrugarh

Guwahati, Jan 28 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat in presence of spiritual leaders of around 40 countries on Sunday inaugurated the eighth Triennial International Conference and Gathering of Elders in Dibrugarh.

The five-day conference is being organised by the International Centre for Cultural Studies and the spiritual leaders would be deliberating on ways and means to prepare a roadmap for collectively working for global peace and prosperity.

Addressing the inaugural session, Bhagwat highlighting the enriching past of India stressed on the need for collective approach on part of the world leaders to take global peace to unprecedented heights.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, "It is our collective resolve to revitalise indigenous faiths across the globe and check attempts to erode our cultural heritage."

Referring to certain forces inimical to the culture and traditions of India which have been working to erode the cultural heritage of the country, Sarma added that the people of the country should create a deterrent to defeat such forces.

Stating that he is happy to share the dais with RSS Chief for the international conference and gathering of elders, the Chief Minister said that the spiritual leaders assembling from across the world in the meet would help everyone to appreciate the belief system of the elders and strengthen the societal bond based on the values of elders.

Considering the immense role the indigenous faith can play, Sarma said the step of the state government in creating a department which exclusively deals with indigenous tribal faith and culture.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that the conference would help in reviving indigenous faith and culture and stop the cultural erosion taking place in the present day society.

He also said that he hoped that the conference would help the stakeholders to take the present day society towards the shared vision and work on the roadmap for collective peace and welfare.

International Council of Cultural Studies President Shashi Bala, spiritual leaders of Lithuania, Guatemala, the US, Africa along with other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

