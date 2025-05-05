Assam CM Sarma 'challenges' Rahul over Cong MP Gogoi's 'Pak links'

Guwahati, May 5 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to publicly state in Parliament whether MPs from his party are permitted to visit Pakistan.

The remark came as Sarma continued his criticism of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, alleging connections between Gogoi and the neighbouring country.

Sarma insisted that traveling to Pakistan amounts to a serious offence and warned of "strict action" against Gogoi, claiming he has evidence of the Congress MP’s previous visit to Pakistan.

The Chief Minister also hinted at further controversy, saying there is a "deeper story" behind Gogoi’s children reportedly not being Indian citizens, and promised to expose more details by September 10.

The BJP and Sarma have repeatedly targeted Gogoi over his British wife’s alleged ties to Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the ISI.

Sarma has alleged that Gogoi spent 15 days in Pakistan without notifying Indian authorities.

While interacting with reporters during a Panchayat election campaign rally, Sarma was asked whether visiting Pakistan constitutes a crime.

He responded: "It is a serious offence. He not only visited Pakistan but also held a meeting with a Pakistani military official. Strict measures will be taken.”

Sarma stated he is delaying formal action until September, as documentation from Pakistan and the UK needs to be gathered to substantiate the claims.

"I need to show proof to the public — otherwise, they won’t believe me," he said.

The Chief Minister also pressed Rahul Gandhi to take a clear stand, asking whether Congress considers it acceptable for its MPs to travel to Pakistan.

“I want Rahul Gandhi to say in Parliament whether it’s alright for Congress MPs to visit Pakistan. Let’s see if he has the courage to make that statement,” Sarma said.

A day earlier, Sarma had announced plans to meet Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to question the party’s decision to nominate Gogoi as a candidate.

Back in March, Sarma had stated that the state government might request assistance from international agencies such as Interpol to investigate alleged interference by Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh.

Sheikh, said to have ties with Gogoi’s wife Elizabeth Colburn, is accused of meddling in India’s domestic affairs. He previously served as an advisor to Pakistan’s Planning Commission and worked with Colburn in a professional capacity. He has been charged under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Sarma again emphasised the unresolved issue of Gogoi’s children’s citizenship, reiterating that there is more to be disclosed.

