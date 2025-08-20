Assam CM Sarma unveils Rs 7 crore-worth development projects

Guwahati, Aug 20 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced a series of development initiatives for Sootea while paying homage to freedom fighters on the occasion of Sootea Divas.

CM Sarma laid the foundation for a Rs 5 crore project to transform the historic Sootea Police Station, where the Tricolour was first hoisted during the Quit India Movement in 1942, into a tourist destination.

He also sanctioned Rs 2 crore for the construction of a new complex at the Open Bihu field, a key venue for cultural activities in the region.

The Chief Minister said the government is committed to blending heritage preservation with development.

“Our effort is to make Sootea not just a symbol of history but also a hub of cultural tourism and economic activity,” he said. He highlighted recent government interventions in the constituency, including the promotion of Baresahariya Bhaona, creation of the Freedom Fighter Bhumidhar Bordoloi Memorial Stadium and hospital, and infrastructure upgrades at Tyagbir Hem Baruah College.

Earlier in the day, he dedicated two new girls’ hostels and their main gates at the college, marking a push to improve academic facilities. CM Sarma also stressed the government’s vision for economic self-reliance through industrialisation.

He announced that a tile manufacturing plant is being set up on 2,000 bighas of land in Sootea, adding that the project will generate significant employment for local youth.

He linked the initiative to Advantage Assam 2.0, which has attracted investment proposals worth Rs 5 lakh crore.

“Industrialisation is not for industrialists alone, but to ensure our youth do not have to migrate outside for low-wage jobs,” he said.

In line with creating opportunities for the younger generation, the Chief Minister said that Japanese language training centres will start functioning across Assam from November this year.

The move, he explained, will prepare local youth for global employment opportunities.

Reiterating his government’s vision, Sarma said Assam must move ahead on all fronts—tourism, industry, education, and culture -- by drawing strength from its people’s resilience.

The event was attended by MLAs Padma Hazarika, Ganesh Limbu, Promode Borthakur, Utpal Bora, Krishna Kamal Tanti, Diganta Ghatowar, family members of freedom fighters, and other dignitaries.

