Assam CM Sarma vows to continue building ‘Bor Asom’ as envisioned by Chaolung Sukapha

New Delhi, Dec 2 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday reaffirmed his commitment to continuing the vision of Swargadeo Chaolung Sukapha, the founder of the Ahom kingdom, who laid the foundation of what is known today as Assam.

CM Sarma said the state remains dedicated to building a “proud, strong, and united Bor Asom”.

Taking to the social media platform ‘X’, the CM wrote, “On this day, Swargadeo Chaolung Sukapha came to Assam, laying the foundation of our land and legacy. As we observe #AsomDiwas, we pledge to continue building the Bor Asom as he envisaged ~ proud, strong, and united."

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also extended greetings on the occasion.

"On the auspicious occasion of Assam Day, my greetings to the people of the state. I pay my tributes to the founder of great Ahom dynasty, Swargadeo Chaolung Sukapha, and to Veer Lachit Borphukan. I wish the state of Assam & all its residents continued prosperity, peace & success," he said in a post on X.

The Assam Police also paid tribute online, stating, “On this holy occasion of Assam Day, we pay tribute to Swargadeo Chaolung Chukapha, the founder of Greater Assam. His ideals and contributions to unity, peace and solidarity will forever inspire us."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday extended warm wishes to the people of Assam on the occasion of Asom Divas, saying that the last nine years under the Modi-led NDA government have brought peace and stability to the state and transformed it into a growing centre of development and education.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to continue this progress in the coming years.

Amit Shah took to his social media 'X' and said, “Warm wishes to our sisters and brothers of Assam on #AsomDivas. This occasion commemorates the glory of the Ahom era and fortifies our commitment to protecting the rich culture of Assam, in which every Indian takes great pride."

“In the last 9 years the Modi-led NDA government has ushered in an era of peace, turning Assam into a hub of development and education, and is resolved to continue this progress unabated. May this day strengthen our bond of unity and deepen our connection with our culture," he said.

Asom Divas, observed annually on December 2, is a regional public holiday in Assam. The day marks the arrival of Chaolung Sukapha, the founder and first king of the Ahom kingdom. Today, Assam is home to more than 30 million people, and Asom Divas remains a significant reminder of its cultural and historical roots.

Also known as Asom Day or Sukapha Divas, the occasion celebrates Sukapha’s journey and leadership. He was a prince from the Tai kingdom of Mong Mao, located near the present-day Ruili in Yunnan, China. After being denied his rightful claim to the throne, he undertook a long migration. Following a journey of nearly 13 years and crossing the Patkai mountains, Sukapha reached Namrup in southeast Assam in 1228 and established the Ahom kingdom.

