Assam CM, Sonowal discuss LS polls preparedness

New Delhi/Guwahati, Feb 7 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met the Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and discussed the preparedness of the party for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in the state.

The meeting between the two politicians took place in the national capital on Tuesday night.

Sources said that the two discussed in length about the preparations of the party for the Lok Sabha polls.

They said that the Sonowal is keen to fight the Lok Sabha polls and is likely to contest the polls from Assam.

Sonowal fought the Assam assembly polls in 2021 when he was the Chief Minister of the state. However, after the poll results were announced, Sonowal was brought to the Centre and Sarma was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Assam.

Later, Sonowal was elected to the upper house of the parliament from Assam and left his assembly seat in Majuli in Assam.

In 2014, he fought the general elections from the Lakhimpur constituency in Assam and defeated the then Congress minister Rani Naraha.

Earlier, Sonowal also represented the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat when he was with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).

“It will be decided later from which seat the party will field Sonowal. A preliminary discussion on this regard has happened between him and Himanta Biswa Sarma,” a senior party leader said.

The Assam BJP is very upbeat in winning at least 11 out of 14 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming election. As the Badruddin Ajmal’s party AIUDF is not included in the opposition alliance, the saffron camp has been expecting to win in one or two more seats.

A senior BJP minister recently said, “Our poll results in Assam can throw surprises to many opposition leaders as the BJP may win even 13 or 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam.”

