Assam CM takes stock of key govt initiatives at a high-level meeting

Guwahati, Feb 6 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday held a video conference at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Dispur with the District Commissioners from across the state, an official said.

A statement noted that the meeting was a concerted effort to assess and deliberate on the progress of several critical initiatives - each representing a cornerstone of Assam's socio-economic advancement.

Among the key focal points of the discussion were Orunodoi 3.0, the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, and the Mukhyamantri Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan.

During the meeting, Sarma underscored the significance of collaboration and efficiency in the execution of these programmes, reiterating that the path to progress must be inclusive, ensuring that the tangible impact of these initiatives reaches all corners of the state.

Recognising the critical role of local governance, he said that henceforth, Co-District Commissioners would have a key role in overseeing the implementation of the Orunodoi 3.0 scheme.

As integral members of the District Level Monitoring Committees, they would be tasked with ensuring the scheme’s reach and efficacy, facilitating its execution at the grassroots level, he added.

The CM also provided a comprehensive review of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan and the Mukhyamantri Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan, developed to foster economic self-sufficiency through entrepreneurship and gender empowerment.

Beyond these significant socio-economic initiatives, Sarma also highlighted a momentous cultural event on the horizon - the mass Jhumur dance performance scheduled for February 24 at Sarusajai, which aims to set a world record. He issued directives for the live-streaming of the performance at tea gardens, thus allowing communities in remote areas to partake in the celebration.

This initiative, which celebrates 200 years of Assam Tea, reflects Assam's unwavering pride in its tea industry - an industry that has, over the centuries, become synonymous with the state’s identity, the official statement mentioned.

