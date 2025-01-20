Assam CM to meet top industry leaders in Seoul today

Guwahati, Jan 20 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is in Seoul in South Korea and he has a series of meetings on Monday with the top industry players there for the upcoming investment summit in Guwahati -- Advantage Assam 2.0, officials said.

Sarma is set to stay in Seoul for three days after meeting top industrialists and he will head to Tokyo afterwards. He will be in Japan for two days to showcase Assam’s potential to become a industrial hub in future.

The CM visited Banpo Hangang River Park in Seoul on Sunday and he compared this with the Brahmaputra Riverfront which is coming up in Guwahati.

Taking to X, he wrote, “On a visit to South Korea for #AdvantageAssam2 Roadshow, I had a chance to go to the Banpo Hangang River Park, a thoughtfully crafted island for the leisure of Seoul residents, nestled on the banks of the Han River. Our Guwahati Riverfront is also shaping up with the same philosophy and will be opened soon for public.”

The Advantage Assam summit will highlight on attracting investors across the globe to invest in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart the summit.

According to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the event, which is set for February 25 and 26, would also highlight the traditional Jhumur dance of the tea tribe clans.

Sarma said, “This summit is a platform to showcase Assam's rich traditions to a global audience in addition to attracting investors.”

A spectacular Jhumur dance performance with more than 7,500 dancers and artists will be part of the event. It will be an extraordinary show, the CM said. The preparations are underway for this cultural event.

The Chief Minister said, “Perfect execution will be ensured by master training workshops, constituency-level sessions, district-level performances, and final rehearsals in Guwahati.”

The concert, which is planned for either day of the summit, is anticipated to make a lasting effect on those present.

