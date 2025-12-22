Assam CM voices concern over atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh

Guwahati, Dec 22 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday expressed deep concern over the recent incidents of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, including reports of a Hindu man being burnt alive, and warned that the developments have serious implications for India's northeastern region.

Referring to the situation in the neighbouring country, CM Sarma said atrocities against the Hindu community have intensified and cannot be ignored.

"We are all seeing what is happening in Bangladesh. Hindus are being subjected to severe atrocities, and there are disturbing incidents that have shaken the conscience of the region," the Chief Minister said, reacting to recent reports of brutal violence against members of the minority community.

He also raised an alarm over statements made by certain leaders currently in power in Bangladesh, alleging that they have openly spoken about their intention to bring India's northeastern region under their control.

"Such statements are dangerous and irresponsible. We are observing the situation in Bangladesh with deep concern," he said.

Highlighting Assam's long-standing challenges, the Chief Minister said the state has, at various points in history, faced the impact of infiltration from across the Bangladesh border.

He asserted that unchecked infiltration has demographic, social and security implications, particularly for border states like Assam.

"Infiltration has affected Assam at different times. That is why we must keep a very strong watch on the entire issue," he said, adding that the present developments in Bangladesh make vigilance even more crucial.

The Chief Minister stressed the need for heightened alertness along the international border and closer monitoring of the situation to safeguard the interests of the northeastern states.

He said Assam and the rest of the Northeast must remain cautious in view of the evolving regional scenario.

CM Sarma further noted that peace and stability in neighbouring countries are essential for maintaining harmony in border regions.

However, he cautioned that any form of extremism, violence against minorities or hostile intentions towards India's territory would be firmly dealt with.

Reiterating his government's stand, the Chief Minister said Assam would continue to work closely with central agencies to ensure border security and internal stability.

"We need to remain more vigilant than ever," CM Sarma said, underscoring that national security and the protection of indigenous interests remain top priorities for the state government.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor