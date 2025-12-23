Assam CM warns of demographic threat from illegal immigration from B’desh

Guwahati, Dec 23 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday sounded a strong warning over what he termed the serious demographic impact of illegal immigration from Bangladesh, cautioning that Assam could face grave political and territorial consequences if the trend is not checked.

Speaking to reporters after attending an official programme, Sarma said the issue of demographic change has remained a major concern for him over the past five years.

He claimed that people of Bangladeshi origin currently constitute around 40 per cent of Assam’s population and warned that any further increase could put the state in a highly vulnerable position.

“In Assam, around 40 per cent of the population is of Bangladeshi origin. If this increases by another 10 per cent, Assam will automatically be included. That is why I have been raising this issue continuously for the last five years,” the Chief Minister said, responding to questions on recent developments in Bangladesh.

Sarma’s remarks came against the backdrop of a controversial statement made earlier this month by Hasnat Abdullah, a leader of Bangladesh’s newly formed National Citizen Party (NCP).

Abdullah had reportedly stated that Dhaka should “isolate” India’s northeastern states and extend support to separatist elements in the region if India attempted to destabilise Bangladesh.

The NCP leader had also described India’s northeastern region as geographically “vulnerable”, citing its dependence on the narrow Siliguri Corridor, commonly referred to as the ‘Chicken’s Neck’, which connects the Northeast to the rest of the country.

Reacting sharply to such statements, Sarma reiterated that unchecked illegal immigration poses serious risks not only to Assam’s demographic balance but also to national security, political stability and the constitutional integrity of the Northeast.

He said demographic change driven by illegal infiltration has long-term implications and must be addressed with urgency.

The Chief Minister further stressed the need for strict and sustained measures to protect Assam’s territorial integrity and safeguard the rights and identity of indigenous communities.

He said the state government remains committed to working closely with the Centre to ensure border security and prevent any threat to Assam’s future.

Sarma added that vigilance and decisive action are essential to ensure peace, stability and unity in the region amid evolving regional and geopolitical challenges.

