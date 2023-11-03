Assam college girl selected for Navy Agniveer

New Delhi, Nov 3 Ministry of Defence on Friday said that been provisionally selected an Assam college girl for recruitment training in Indian Navy under Agniveer (SSR).

The girl has been identified Ankita Devi, who is also a NCC cadet.

The defence official said that Ankita will be undergoing training at INS Chilka, Orissa from November 17.

Cadet Ankita Devi is a regular NCC cadet of Kaliabor College/8 Assam NCC Bn under NCC Gp Tezpur, NCC Directorate North Eastern Region Shillong.

Ankita belongs to a village Rangolu Paharguri in Nagaon district of Assam. Her father deals with milk selling while her mother is a housewife. Hailing from a modest background, Ankita studied and passed her 10th class from St Roberts High School, Rangolu and 12th class from KV Missa Cantt. She is presently studying in 1st year at Kaliabor College.

“It was my dream to join the Navy. I was highly motivated and inspired by my Commanding Officer Col Amar Singh at NCC Bn Nagaon and her ANO Dr Dilip K Sonowal at Kaliabor College,” Ankita said.

