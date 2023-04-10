Assam colleges, State Innovation and Transformation Aayo to groom candidates for civil services exams

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 10 : A Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) was signed by State Innovation and Transformation Aayog (SITA) on Monday with four colleges of Assam as the implementing agencies.

The MoA was signed for the project "Civil Services study centres at Universities and Colleges" to encourage the candidates from Assam to succeed in the civil services examinations.

In the presence of Vice-Chairman Ramen Deka at Janata Bhawan, Dispur SITA signed the MoA with Gurucharan College, Silchar, Jagannath Barooah College, Jorhat, Darrang College, Tezpur and Bhola Nath College, Dhubri.

Co-Vice Chairman Dhruba Prasad Baishya was also present during the signing programme.

The implementing agencies will be working to prioritize the need to identify the interested students at the graduation level while they are pursuing their education, motivating, giving confidence and guiding them with basic infrastructure, study materials, etc which will act as the key strategies to prepare the right candidates towards civil services.

Representatives of the colleges were Bibhas Deb, Principal of Gurucharan College, Silchar, Dr Utpal Jyoti Mahanta, Principal of Jagannath Barooah College, Jorhat, Pasah Moni Saikia, Principal of Darrang College, Tezpur and Dhruba Chakrabortty, Principal of Bhola Nath College, Dhubri.

