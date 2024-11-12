Assam Cong President threatens to launch protest against police for 'biased' actions

Guwahati, Nov 12 Alleging that the police have shown a “biased” attitude in Nagaon district where the Samaguri Assembly seat is going to bypolls, Assam Congress President Bhupen Borah has threatened to launch a stir against the administration.

He told reporters here on Tuesday, “The police in Nagaon district are working against us to benefit the BJP. I have lodged a complaint on this matter with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Assam Anurag Goel. I have apprised him about the whole situation and the general observer for the election was also informed.”

Borah said that he will launch a protest if the administration does not take against a police officer of Additional SP rank in Nagaon -- Jayanta Boruah.

“Baruah has been creating problems for our supporters and the administration is overlooking it. We want immediate action on this police officer.”

Earlier on Monday night, a Congress leader in Assam’s Samaguri was arrested for attacking a journalist while he was covering a news, police said. However, the opposition leaders claimed that the police are favouring the BJP supporters.

The person was identified as Sirajul Islam. He was taken into custody by police from the Singimari area in Samaguri.

Islam was brought to Ruparihat police station in Nagaon district.

According to police, the Congress leader recently launched an attack on a local scribe who went to Singimari locality to collect news for the by-elections.

A case against Islam was registered at Ruparihat police station by the journalist.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Rakibul Hussain lashed out at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He said, “The Chief Minister has been disobeying the Election Commission’s directive and he is directing the police personnel to arrest Congress workers. This is unacceptable and we shall launch a protest against such action of CM Sarma.”

Hussain also alleged that the police have been behaving like a BJP supporter and there has been total disruption of the law and order situation in the state.

Incidents of sporadic violence have been reported in the Samaguri constituency between Congress and the BJP supporters.

