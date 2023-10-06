Assam Cong protests against power tariff hike, vows to provide 200 units free electricity

Guwahati, October 6 The Congress has staged protests across Assam against the recent hike in power tariff by the state government, while also promising to provide free electricity up to 200 units if the party comes to power.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi criticised the state government for a reckless loan and serious debt situation in Assam and for making life of common public miserable by regular hike in tax regime on almost every item.

Gogoi also assured that upon coming to power, the Congress will provide at least 200 units of free electricity to the people of Assam and will not let anyone accumulate wealth by strangulating the public.

Earlier, the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) had issued a notification mentioning that 30 paise per unit will be levied on domestic consumers upto 300 units a month as Fuel and Power Purchase Price Adjustment while for those consuming 300-500 units a month, a charge of 50 paise per unit will be imposed.

Moreover, a hike of Rs. 1.29 per unit will be charged for consumers with above 500 monthly units’ consumption.

However, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma later said: “The information regarding the pricing increase for power was incorrect. Electricity prices for household users who use up to 300 units per month remain unchanged. Consumers who use more than 300 units and up to 500 units per month must pay 20 paise per unit more.

“The consumers who use more than 500 units of electricity per month and business customers, additional charges have been levied on them. However, consumers who have usage up to 300 units each month do not experience this rise.”

