Assam Congress declares 31 candidates for Bodoland polls

Guwahati, Aug 31 The Assam Congress on Sunday announced its first list of candidates for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, scheduled for September 22, declaring nominees for 31 of the 40 constituencies.

The names were released late on August 30, with the party fielding candidates across different areas of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Some of the key nominees include Ranchana Basumatary, Rananjay Narzary, Kwrwm Mushahry, Sahar Ali, Dwimu Roje, Matilal Basumatary, Sunil Narzary, Rajib Basumatary, Enos Iswary, Amoiyo Narzary, Agostin Narzary, Abhinash Brahma, Safiur Rahman, Buddhadev Phadangary, Jagadish Madahi, Bubul Das and Dharmeswar Baro.

The BTC, an autonomous council, is currently governed by the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), an ally of the ruling NDA in Assam, which is seeking a second consecutive term.

Former ruling party Bodoland People's Front (BPF) is also in the fray, aiming to return to power after being ousted in the last polls.

Interestingly, while UPPL is part of the NDA, the BJP has decided to contest the elections independently.

Political observers say the BJP, which has never led the council, is eyeing a breakthrough this time and looking to form the government in the BTC for the first time.

As per the poll schedule announced by the State Election Commission, the last date for filing nominations is September 2.

Scrutiny of papers will be held on September 4, while candidates can withdraw their names till September 6.

Polling across all 40 constituencies will take place on September 22, with the counting of votes scheduled for September 26.

If necessary, repolling will be conducted on September 24.

The BTC elections cover constituencies spread across five districts - Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Tamulpur and Udalguri. The electoral roll this time includes 26,57,937 registered voters, comprising 13,23,399 men, 13,34,521 women and 17 third-gender electors.

Voting will be conducted in 3,359 polling stations. The elections are being closely watched as a litmus test for regional parties in the BTR and as a political battle that could reshape the balance of power in Assam’s tribal belt.

