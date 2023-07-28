Assam Congress president apologises over controversial Lord Krishna remark

Guwahati, July 28 Amid a verbal spat with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the triple murder case in Golaghat, the state's Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah on Friday apologised over his controversial remark about Lord Krishna.

Addressing reporters here, Borah said he would prefer to be encountered by the police than having his entry barred into 'namghars' (traditional Assamese temples).

"Last night, my ancestors visited me in my dream and helped me to see my error regarding the remarks. I was instructed to go to the namghar and pray. Himanta Biswa Sarma is not a threat to me. My only concern is that my comments might not have been well received by the Vaishnavite community," he said.

"The Chief Minister had requested for my arrest. I was instructed to stop visiting Namghars by a 'Satradhikar' (head of a religious organisation connected to the Ekasarana Vaishnavism tradition). I beg them not to prevent my going to Namghars. Instead, shoot me dead during a police encounter.”

Borah went on to say that he was "constructing a magnificent namghar in my hometown. I'll preach there after my stint in politics. Since politics is not my final inning, that is the sole stipulation I have with the villagers”.

"I do not own a news channel or run a newspaper," he said in what appeared to be a jab at the Chief Minister, whose wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma is chairman of her media house, Pride East Entertainments,a parent company of several regional channels

“I am unable to control the news that is reported. My internal conscience has made me aware. I know the BJP and RSS won't let this subject go, but I will urge the people to not fall prey to petty politics and rise above all this," the Congress leader added.

The Congress leader brought up love-jihad while commenting that Lord Krishna's marriage to Rukmini could also be seen as an instance of the term.

He made the remarks during the verbal spat between him and the Chief Minister

On Thursday, the Chief Minister had said: “Bhupen Borah will soon be arrested, if a FIR is filed against him for making a contentious statement regarding Lord Krishna.”

