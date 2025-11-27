Assam: Construction of Gati Shakti Cargo terminals projects progressing rapidly

Guwahati, Nov 27 Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is advancing rapidly in the development of Gati Shakti cargo infrastructure, where six new Gati Shakti cargo terminals are currently under construction in Assam, officials said on Thursday.

NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that of the six new Gati Shakti cargo terminals, the first of these, located at Baihata, being constructed by BR Transcon Ltd at an approximate cost of Rs 245 crores, is nearing completion.

It is poised to significantly enhance the region’s freight logistics ecosystem while helping reduce logistics costs for industries across the Northeast, he said.

Physical construction work has been completed, and necessary clearances are in progress to ensure safety. The terminal is expected to be operational very soon. Sharma said that the Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal policy was introduced in 2022 to promote the development of state-of-the-art logistic terminals built with the participation of major industry partners.

In Assam, earlier there were two Gati Shakti terminals at Moinarband near Silchar and Cinnamara near Jorhat. On February 25, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the development of six new Gati Shakti cargo terminals in Assam. Among the newly announced terminals, the Baihata Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal in Kamrup Rural district is set to be the first to be completed.

The CPRO said that once commissioned, the Baihata Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal is expected to handle more than 25 freight rakes every month. It incorporates several key features, including three new goods lines, an electronic in-motion weighbridge, a durable goods circulating area with two goods platforms and high-mast lighting to facilitate round-the-clock operations.

Additionally, a special ramp for efficient handling of automobiles will further enhance the terminal’s capability to manage diverse cargo.

The six Gati Shakti cargo terminals currently under construction in Assam are the Gati Shakti Terminal at Habaipur in Lanka under Lumding Division, the Gati Shakti Terminal at Jogighopa, the Gati Shakti Terminal at Baihata, the Multi-Modal Logistics Terminal at Kendukona, the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) Terminal at Basugaon and the Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal at Chayagaon, all under Rangiya Division.

Together, these upcoming terminals will significantly strengthen Assam’s logistics network, the official pointed out.

He said that the Northeast Frontier Railway remains committed to expanding and modernising freight infrastructure across its network. These new facilities are part of a broader effort to enhance multimodal connectivity, increase freight efficiency and strengthen logistics networks under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, improving connectivity and meeting the rising logistics needs of the region, the CPRO said.

