Assam contractual teachers on pay scale of permanent employees: Official

Guwahati, April 6 Around 4,500 contractual teachers working in various high schools in Assam have been on the same pay scale as regular employees, and they are also entitled to serve till the age of 60 years. Hence, the Education Department has no immediate plans to transition them to permanent appointments, said a senior government official.

The Director of Secondary Education in Assam, Mamata Hojai told IANS: “The contractual teachers who have been working in schools were given the benefits of permanent teachers. They can continue their jobs till they are 60 years of age along with other benefits like a regular teacher of the high school. The state government provided these facilities around three and half years ago.”

Hojai asked: “After all these benefits already provided to those teachers, why should the government take additional steps of giving them regular appointments?” He also mentioned that the Education Department doesn't have any such plans.

Earlier, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said: “There are more than 25,000 TET-qualified teachers who have been working in primary schools across the state on a contract basis. Apart from that 9,500 contractual teachers were also engaged in primary schools. Moreover, 4,500 teachers are there who give classes to students of classes 9 and 10. We have decided to give all of them a regular appointment.”

Narayan Konwar, Education Secretary, told IANS: “A section of teachers went to the High Court denouncing the state government’s decision. So, the entire process was halted and the matter is under the Court’s observation. We can only issue any statement once the High Court puts forward its observation on this issue.”

The Assam government initially engaged around 8,000 teachers on a contract basis in 2010, to teach subjects such as Science, Mathematics and English at the high school level. Over time, around 3,500 teachers from this cohort transitioned to other employment opportunities.

