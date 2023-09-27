Assam contributes Rs 10 crore for Himachal relief fund

Chandigarh, Sep 27 The Assam government has contributed Rs 10 crore towards Aapda Rahat Kosh 2023 for carrying out relief work in natural calamity-hit Himachal Pradesh, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu thanked the government of Assam for its contribution to the relief fund and said that it would go a long way in aiding relief measures being undertaken by the state.

A cheque was presented to the Chief Minister by Assam Forest Minister Chander Mohan Patowary.

Sukhu appealed to citizens and organizations to contribute generously towards the state relief fund so that the money could be utilised to help the people of the state and restorenormalcy to their lives.

The state demanded a special relief package from the Central government after heavy rains triggered floods and landslides killing 450 people and caused a loss of nearly Rs 12,000 crore.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor