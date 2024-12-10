Assam: Convention held to equip youth with skills to mitigate disaster risks

Guwahati, Dec 10 A two-day state convention on "Empowering the Next Generation for a Resilient Future" organised by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), began on Tuesday, aimed at equipping youth and community volunteers with skills to mitigate disaster risks and promote resilience at the grassroots level.

The event is being held at the Birinchi Kumar Barua (BKB) Auditorium, Gauhati University.

The convention was inaugurated by Assam's Sports and Youth Welfare Minister, Nandita Gorlosa, who highlighted the need for sustainable living and disaster preparedness to minimise the impact of natural and human-induced calamities.

She emphasised the importance of using lessons from past disasters to build a safer future for humans, animals, and ecosystems.

An exhibition showcasing disaster management activities by various stakeholders, volunteers, and students was also inaugurated by the Minister.

ASDMA's Chief Executive Officer, Gyanendra Dev Tripathi, said that empowering young responders through initiatives like Aapda Mitra, Circle Level Quick Response Teams (CQRTs), and integrating disaster preparedness into school curriculums is a priority.

He stressed that trained youth can act as first responders and agents of change in their communities during emergencies.

Nanigopal Mahanta, Vice-Chancellor of Gauhati University, in his keynote address, underlined the importance of blending traditional practices with modern strategies for disaster management.

He cited examples from Assam's history, such as the Mising tribe's flood-resilient "Chang Ghars" and sustainable initiatives like floating hospitals, to emphasise the need for localised solutions.

Arunasis Chakraborty, Head of the Centre for Disaster Management at IIT Guwahati, highlighted the devastating floods in the Himalayan region in 2023 and stressed the importance of linking education with disaster preparedness.

He pointed out that 1.2 billion youth worldwide are exposed to disaster risks, making their training and awareness crucial for a resilient future.

A Coffee Table Book titled "Empowering Next Generation for a Resilient Future" was launched by Minister Gorlosa during the program.

The event was attended by district project officers, field officers, and 40 top-performing Aapda Mitra volunteers facilitating knowledge exchange and capacity building.

Representatives from 10 states, including Kerala, Karnataka, Odisha, and Sikkim, shared their best practices and innovative models for disaster management during the convention.

