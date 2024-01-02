Assam: CRPF personnel killed as car falls into river

Guwahati, Jan 2 A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel has been killed in Assam's Lakhimpur district after he lost control of the car he was driving, following which the vehicle plunged into the Subansiri river, the police said on Tuesday.

The accident happened on Monday when the deceased, identified as Simanta Saikia, was returning from a picnic along with his wife and child.

Lakhimpur district Superintendent of Police, Anand Mishra, said though his family members were rescued by some local residents, Saikia could not be saved as he got stuck inside the car.

The body was later recovered by a State Disaster Response Force team.

Meanwhile, it was learnt on Tuesday that a CRPF personnel had been missing in Assam's Cachar district for the last two days.

According to officials of Dayapur CRPF camp in Udharband area in Cachar district, the CRPF jawan, identified as Ram Singh Shyam, a resident of Bhopal, has been missing since December 31.

Officials claimed that Shyam had gone for shopping on the evening of December 31, and did not return to the camp.

The police have been informed about the missing CRPF personnel.

