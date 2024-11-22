Assam Day celebrated at India International Trade Fair

New Delhi, Nov 22 Assam Day was celebrated at the ongoing 43rd India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2024 in the national capital on Friday, officials said.

Various cultural dance forms like Satriya dance, Bihu dance, Karbi and Tiwa folk dance showcasing the rich cultural heritage and diversity of Assam were performed.

Singing sensation Madhab Ranjan Gogoi regaled the audience with his beautiful renditions at Amphitheatre 1 at Bharat Mandapam here.

Speaking on the occasion as chief guest, Minister for Industries and Commerce, Public Enterprises and Cultural Affairs Departments, Govt of Assam, Bimal Borah said: “Assam has seen significant strides on the development front under the able leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the then Chief Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal. The state has attracted investments to the tune of several lakh crores, including the Rs.27,000 crore semiconductor unit at Jagiroad, 13,000 crore MoUs with reputed companies, the over Rs 7,000 crore Greenfield project et al.”

He said that an international investors summit 2.0 will be held in Guwahati in February next year.

Borah praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for all out efforts to accelerate the pace of development in the state and the Northeast as a whole.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi's various initiatives such as Make in India, Start-Up India, Digital India and skill development has brought about transformation in Assam and other parts of the country,” he said adding that much effort was taken to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the state and to highlight its strengths in different sectors be it industry and tourism, in the fair.

BJP MP Dilip Saikia said Assam is making progress at a rapid pace and will soon join the league of five developed states in the country.

He stated that in sync with the Prime Minister's vision of a Viksit Bharat 2047, Assam is also marching triumphantly towards a Viksit Assam (developed state).

Saikia further said no Prime Minister ever has given so much importance to Assam and the Northeast region as PM Modi.

“Today the MSME sector is growing at a fast pace and contributing significantly to the development of Assam and the country as a whole,” he added.

