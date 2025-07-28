Assam declares 2025 as 'Year of Reading'; rolls out grants and literary events

Guwahati, July 28 In a significant push to foster a reading culture across the state, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday, announced 2025 as the "Year of Reading," unveiling a series of initiatives aimed at encouraging literary engagement among youth and the wider public, government officials said.

Taking to social media platform X, the Chief Minister shared key highlights of the ambitious literary campaign.

"Assam celebrates the joy of reading," he said, outlining financial incentives and large-scale literary events planned under the initiative.

As part of the drive, the state government will provide a financial grant of Rs 25,000 each to 1,000 aspiring young writers across Assam -- a move expected to give a significant boost to emerging voices in regional literature.

Additionally, the Assam Publication Board will organise district-level book fairs with a sanctioned budget of Rs 5 lakh each, while co-district headquarters will receive Rs 2.5 lakh for similar events.

In an inclusive gesture, every government employee in Assam will receive a Rs 1,000 book grant, aimed at promoting personal reading habits and lifelong learning.

Officials said that this grant will likely encourage book purchases and circulation in local languages and genres.

The "Year of Reading" will also witness a range of literary programmes, including statewide book marathons, reading festivals, and curated literary events in educational institutions and public spaces.

These events are expected to engage students, readers and authors, and strengthen Assam's cultural landscape.

Experts and educators have welcomed the announcement, calling it a much-needed intervention in a digitally distracted era.

"This is a bold and visionary move," said a senior academician from Gauhati University.

"Reading is foundational to critical thinking, and such a campaign could inspire a generational shift."

With 2025 approaching, Assam appears poised to turn the page toward a more literate, thoughtful, and culturally vibrant future.

The Chief Minister has said that the Assam government is looking forward to take up many steps to increase reading habits among young population in rural areas as well.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor