Assam DGP appointed as CRPF Director General

Guwahati, Jan 19 Senior IPS officer, Gyanendra Pratap Singh, who has been serving as Assam’s Director General of Police (DGP), will take over as Director General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

An order of the Department of Personnel and Training under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said that the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for appointment of G.P. Singh as Director General CRPF.

The 1991 batch IPS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre has been appointed as the CRPF chief for a tenure up to the date of his superannuation on November 30, 2027 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the order said.

Singh on January 31, 2023, was appointed as the Director General of Police, Assam.

Officials said that the Special DG of the CRPF, Vitul Kumar, would hand over his position as the DG CRPF to GP Singh, who has also earlier served with the Special Protection Group (SPG).

GP Singh earlier served as inspector general of police at the National Investigation Agency. He was repatriated to his parent cadre at the request of the Assam government.

Singh, also locally called as ‘Gun Point Singh’ for his tough approach against insurgents, was posted in Jorhat district in the 1990s.

He had earlier worked as DIG central-western range in Assam Police.

At the height of protests and agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Assam, he was appointed as the ADGP (Law and Order) of the state.

He was also the Director of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in Assam during his tenure as Special DGP (Law and Order). In 2021, he headed the Rhino Protection Task Force.

Last month, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an order assigning the additional charge of CRPF DG to 1993-batch IPS officer Vitul Kumar following the retirement of incumbent Anish Dayal Singh on December 31.

The CRPF is India’s largest paramilitary force. The force, which is involved in counter insurgency operations and left-wing extremism (LWE), also deployed in large numbers in ethnic violence infested Manipur.

